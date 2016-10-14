I’ll Only Stand with Buhari in 2019 If – Aisha Buhari

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has disclosed that campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in 2019 would be difficult for her if he did not shake up his government.

She said: “President Buhari is yet to tell me about his second term mission but I have decided as his wife that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and beg women to vote like I have done before. I will never do it again.”

In a BBC Hausa Service interview with Aisha monitored in Kano by THISDAY correspondent, she said: “My husband did not tell me whether he would contest in the 2019 election or not.

“I may not back him at the next election unless he shakes up his government.”

She also lamented that a few people had hijacked the government and they were behind all the presidential appointment and many of those holding appointments in this government were not part of the APC struggle in 2015.

According to her, “Some of them don’t even have voters’ card. Those who sacrificed are mere subjects now. They are not happy with the way things are flowing’.

“The president does not know 45 out of 50, for example, of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years.

“Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.”

Asked to name those who had hijacked the government, she refused, saying: “You will know them if you watch television.”

On whether the president was in charge, she said: “That is left for the people to decide.”