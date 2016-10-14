Great Britain’s Heptathlete, Ennis-Hill, Retires from Athletics

Jessica Ennis-Hill, who won heptathlon gold for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics, has retired from athletics.

The 30-year-old had hinted at retirement after winning a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in August.

In a post on social media, Ennis-Hill – also a double world champion – said it was “one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make”.

“I’ve always said I wanted to leave on a high and have no regrets,” she added.

Ennis-Hill’s heptathlon gold was one of the most iconic moments of London 2012’s ‘Super Saturday’.

But she missed out on retaining her Olympic title in Rio by 35 points to Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam. Speaking afterwards, she said she would not rush a decision over ending her career.

In her statement on Thursday, she said “retiring now is right”.

“I want to thank my family and incredible team, who have spent so much of their time supporting me and enabling me to achieve my dreams,” she added.

“Also, a huge thank you to all those people who have supported and followed my career over the years.”

After winning Olympic gold in London, Ennis-Hill had her first child, Reggie, in 2014 and won a second world title just 13 months later.

Former British sprinter and Olympic gold medallist Darren Campbell told BBC Radio 5 live: “It’s a sad day but it’s also a day where we should celebrate what a phenomenal athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill was. She gave so much to sport, achieved so much, so many inspirational moments throughout her career.

“She is a normal girl, she has achieved things that are exceptional and mind-blowing. It is only when you sit back and reflect that you realise how mind-blowing they are.”

BBC athletics commentator Brendan Foster described her as “one of the all-time British greats”.

He added: “She was carrying the whole nation on her shoulders going into London 2012 and the pressure on her was immense, like nobody else. But she delivered an indelible memory which we shall never forget.

“She has been a pleasure to watch and to be around. The sport will miss her, the British public will miss her but I’m sure she is doing the right thing.

“It’s a sad day for the sport – but a great day for her.”