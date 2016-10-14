Enosoregbe Bows Out, Vows to Bounce Back in 2nd Leg

GOV’S CUP TENNIS

Nigeria’s Clifford Enosoregbe failed in his bid to make it to the semi final of the Men’s Singles of the first leg (Futures 5) of 16th Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship as he lost to Indian’s Sasi Kumar Mukund in the quarter final match decided yesterday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

Enosoregbe lost the first set 1-6, before he forced himself back to the game to win the second set 6-3, but due to tiredness and loss of concentration, he could not make it in the third set as he was defeated by 2-6.

Though he could not make it to the semi final, the Edo-born player received loud ovation from fans at the tennis club as they believed that he fought hard before bowing out of the first leg.

“I feel great playing to the quarter-finals of the first leg of the Governor’s Cup this year. This is an achievement I will carry on to the second leg coming up next week.

“What I need now is a little bit of rest after which I will begin my training for the second leg.

“Mukund was a good player who I learnt has been going round the world playing circuits, an opportunity that eludes many of us here in Nigeria despite the fact that we are equally good on court, ” said Enosoregbe who entered the Governor’s Cup as a wildcard player.

The other Nigerian who played in the quarter final, Sylvester Emmanuel, also fought hard before he was beaten by Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun in 2-6,7-5,1-6 match.

Meanwhile, Boy Westerhof of The Netherlands was unable to make it past the quarter finals as he was stopped by the tournament number one seed, Spanish Enrique Lopez-Perez in straight set of 6-4,5-7.

In the women’s singles, top seed, Valetini Grammatikopoulou of Greece continued her quest for glory as she defeated Bulgarian Julia Terziyska in straight set of 6-4,7-6(2). Tadeja Majeric of Slovakia also won her game against Omar’s Fatma Al-Nabhani who she defeated 6-0,7-6(2). Swiss Conny Perrin has an easy ride over Harmony Tan of France with a 6-1,6-0 victory.

In the semi final matches scheduled for Friday, Lopez – Perez will face Egyptian player, Maamoun, while Mukund will battle Gianni Mina of France in the men’s singles. Top seed, Valetini Grammatikopoulou will settle scores with Conny Perrin in one of the semi-final games in the women’s singles, while Tadeja and Deniz Khazaniuk of Israel will fight for the final ticket.