EFCC, Police Investigate Use of Ecological Fund

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, have begun iinvestigating how the ecological funds disbursed to state governments during the former administration of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan were spent by state governors.

Initially, the investigation reportedly commenced by the police Federal Bureau of Investigation before the files were handed over to the EFCC.

The decision to investigate how much was disbursed and to what use it was put followed reports that the states that benefited from the ecological funds did not use the money for the purpose intended.

At a recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 state governors where the issue surfaced, some of the governors especially those from the south-east pleaded with the president to release money from the ecological fund to enable them tackle the ecological problems facing some communities in their States.

ThisDay learnt that President Muhammadu Buhari had agreed and directed that necessary machinery be set in motion for the States to get the money but when a top official in the presidency who was privy to the disbursement during the President Jonathan era hinted the President he immediately changed his mind.