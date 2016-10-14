Buhari Responds to Wife’s Interview:

I Don’t Know Which Party Aisha, Belongs to Says Buhari in Germany President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to interview his wife gave to BBC Hausa Service where she said she might not support him for a second term in office, President Buhari in Germany said the first lady belongs to his kitchen and his living room.

“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.”

The comments drew mixed reaction from the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who briefly stared at the president.