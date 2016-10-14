Akobundu Celebrates with Golf

Come Saturday, the Rayfield Golf course in Jos will wake to a lavish golf tourney as popular Jos legal practitioner, Okey Akobundu celebrates 50th birthday anniversary.

Akobundu who plays off a comfortable 12 Handicap is particularly happy that the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, equally a smooth golfer, playing off 13 Handicap will feature in the tourney that is expecting a field of over 100 golfers from across the nation.

Akobundu stated that turning 50 was significant to him as a golfer as he would now be looking up to 60 years, an age for veteran golfers. He equally mentioned that he was over-joyed since his birthday is coinciding with the new golf revolution being spearheaded by Governor Lalong.

‘’I have been playing golf for 10 years and my wife, Uzoma has been supporting me all the way’’, Akobundu said. “I once played 9 Handicap and I have never regretted one day on the course since a bosom friend, Murphy Dogun introduced me to the game. Always I was telling people that the day we have a golfer at the helm in the state, the game of golf will take a sharp turn for good. God just answered that prayer as we presently have Governor Lalong who doesn’t joke with the game at the helm.

You can see what the Governor and his associates are doing with the Lamingo coourse. Lamingo is undergoing a process that will make it one of the best courses in Nigeria. As we speak, the course is adorning Green Putting surfaces and its all kudos to the Governor who beckoned on his friends to bring in fund to upgrade that course which is the only Government course in the State. The Governor is all set to redefine the game of golf in the State and I pray he succeeds”.