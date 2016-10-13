Recession: NSE Pushes for Local Content in Nigeria-China Infrastructure Treaty

Says government cannot continue to overlook engineering

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has asked the federal government to ensure that Nigeria gets maximum benefits in terms of job placements for its citizens in the various infrastructure delivery deals it is signing with China.

The NSE said such local content provision will ensure that more Nigerians are engaged in the various infrastructure projects to be undertaken by China in the country, and not instances of foreign nationals taking up jobs that should go to Nigerians.

The Society also said it wants the National Assembly to urgently amend six laws that could boost engineering activities in the country.

These laws, it said, pertain to the metallurgical industry, iron and steel development, the road sector reform and water resources industry laws.

The President of NSE, Otis Anyaeji said when he hosted engineers elected into the National Assembly, and members of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) on Thursday at the National Engineering Headquarters in Abuja that these issues were been pursued by the Society.

The NYP had presented him with a certificate of credence on his contributions to the engineering profession in Nigeria.