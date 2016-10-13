Police Arrest Foreign National for Deliberately Infecting Girls with HIV

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested a foreign national, whose stock in trade was to deliberately sleep with and infect girls with HIV.

The suspect, whose identity is still shrouded in secrecy, was said to have known about his health status, yet deliberately set to infect as many girls as he could with the dreaded virus.

His victims were said to be unaware of his health status until recently.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police, said he would be charged to court this Friday.

She said, “A foreign national deliberately infected some girls with HIV. He’s under detention.”

…more details later