Osinbajo: More Chibok Girls Will Be Released in Next Few Days, Months

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN,‎ has declared that more of the kidnapped girls will be released in the next few days and months.

The Federal Government has also made public the names of the 21 Chibok secondary school girls just released by Boko Haram.

Osinbajo, who spoke with State House correspondents after he met with the girls at the Office of the Department of State Security, said Nigerians should congratulate themselves and thank God for the girls release.

He also confirmed the report that the Federal Government did not swap detained members of Boko Haram for the release of the girls.

One of the 21 girls has a baby.

He said: ‎ “We should congratulate ourselves and thank the almighty God for the release and subsequent returning home of 21 of the Chibok girls who were taken almost 2 years

ago. It is an exciting news for the whole country. Everyone is really excited and I believe that we should be very thankful to God.

“I also want to thank the military and all the security services, DSS, intelligence services across the county as well as our friends and partners, internationally who have also helped

in bringing happy ending of captivity of at least 21 of the chibok girls.

“About an hour ago, I met with the 21 Chibok girls who have been brought back and they are in good health considering the circumstances they have been held in and they are now being

well taken care of in the medical facility. They will be staying there for sometime until we are satisfied about their health condition. Their parents will be coming to join them hopefully by tomorrow.

“There will be therapy, there will be counselling. Of course, we can imagine what they have gone through. So we expect that a lot of psychological therapy and so much needs to be

done to get them back.‎”