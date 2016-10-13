Nollywood Marketers Seek Corporate Sponsorship for Investiture

Raheem Akingbolu

Nollywood Marketers are seeking sponsorship for their first Investiture and Award Ceremony. This was made known by the Chairman of Film and Video Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria, (FVPMAN) Lagos Branch, Mr. Emeka Aduah, in Lagos.

He disclosed that the association is prepared and ready to take Nollywood to another level, adding that marketers created the Nigerian film industry by investing in it at a time no nobody believed in the enormous talents that were abound.

While calling on corporate organisations to rally round the association as it prepares for its first investiture and awards, the film maker further stated that the industry has showcased various brands at various times in virtually all their movies, from drinks, to the GSM companies, banks and their services, even though none of these companies has gotten involved in any of their production.

Aduah said the time has come for them to collaborate, cooperate and sponsor. Speaking on some of their activities, he said Nollywood marketers have opened new frontiers of recognition, by raising the stakes to reward some of the best talents in different categories at its first investiture and award ceremony.

Speaking on some of the reforms being initiated by the group, Aduah said the association has ensured that consumers buy sequel films and see the end of those films, most especially films that have up to part four or more as the case may be.

Aduah said in the past, viewers don’t get to see the end since they come in different titles, stating that the association has ensured that all the films must start with a title and end with it and that no movies must exceed 52 minutes.

On the activities of scrupulous individuals, who involve in piracy, Aduah declared that the association is leaving no stones unturned in tackling the challenge