Maryland Mall Unveils LED Advertisement Screen

Few months after the inauguration of the new Maryland Mall, its promoters have unveiled a light-emitting diode (LED) advertisement screen, believed to be the largest in Sub -saharan Africa. The LED billboard, tagged ‘The Dragon’ is mounted on the external façade of the mall, 60 metres long and nine metres high.

Speaking at the unveiling, Managing Partner, Purple Capital Media, Laide Agboola, said the billboard manufactured by renowned LED Company, Rotapanel from the Netherlands, is the longest in West Africa and 50th of its kind in the world.

According to him, the board offers a strategic advertising point for brands in Nigeria given its strategic location and unique features. He also pointed out that it would be a major advertisement point for biggest brands in the country in the likes of Stanbic IBTC which he said has taken a slot on the screen already. “We have other strong brands and we are having discussion with others to come on board,” he added.

“This LED billboard, the Dragon is the final piece of the puzzle of the mall. It’s going to be an advertising point for the biggest brands in the country today and some brands already book a place on the screen and more would be unveiled.

“Brands will be screened on eight seconds circle. The screen can take ten brands at a go. Everyone and half minute, you would see the brand all over again from 5: am in the morning till 1: am the following morning. The exposure a brand would get would be quite significant,” he said.

He also noted that the board is not just for the biggest brands, as small and medium scale businesses who want short term exposure can buy space on the billboard.

The brand owners believed that the inhabitants of Maryland and its environ will be ecstatic to see “The Dragon” light up the Maryland axis of the busy Ikorodu road.

Also speaking, the architect in charge of the building, Tosin Oshinowo, said the big screen was part of the plan from the beginning. She said the whole planning was for horizontal and vertical revenue opportunity.

“It is an intelligent screen. At night the board can be brighter and during the day, it dims itself. It can also show motion and still images. It is also interactive. It can show football,” she said.