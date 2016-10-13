Jago Partners Lagos to Entertain School Pupils

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 56th anniversary, Sosaco Nigeria Limited, brand custodians of the Jago range of milk products, Jago D’Lite Instant Filled Milk and Jago Gold Full Cream Milk, has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture on the Independence Day celebration. The 2016 Independence Day celebration event was held at the Nigerian Police College parade ground, Ikeja GRA recently to mark the anniversary.

This is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility thrust and a strong demonstrationof its love to Nigerian consumers by sharing their joy on the iconic national day.

Apart from the financial support to the Ministry of Home Affairs & Culture towards a successful hosting of this year’s anniversary, and the presentation of cash prizes of N150, 000, N100, 000, and N75, 000, to the top three schools in the Independence Day march past competition, Jago Milk also feted over ten thousand pupils at the event through product sampling and giveaways.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chairman of Sosaco Nigeria Limited, Mr. Francis Ogboro stated that the partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture is the brand’s way of appreciating the acceptance and patronage that it enjoys from consumers.

“For our company, Sosaco Nigeria Limited, the partnership with the Lagos state government on the independence day celebration marks the beginning of an enduring, long-lasting relationship. The company will continue to support government activities not only through Jago Milk brands but also through other brands on our stable”, he said.

Ogboro further elaborated that this partnership is one of the many plans of the company to continue to support the effort of the government especially in the areas of educating young Nigerians, which the company believes are the future of the nation.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs and Culture, Mr. Senayon Adeola Hundeyin commended Sosaco Nigeria Limited for its support of the event and also called on other corporate bodies to emulate the Jago Milk custodians by supporting activities and projects of the government.