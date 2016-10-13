Goodie Ibru Not on the Run, Says Family

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The family of Mr. Goodie Minabo Ibru, who was on Wednesday declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday declared the action as scandalous and far from the truth.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Hotels Plc, Mr. Akpofure Ibru, titled ‘Goodie Ibru is not on the run’, the family expressed displeasure at the allegations that the accused person had fled .

The statement said, “We describe the recent public notice by the EFCC declaring Mr. Ibru wanted (for) charges of ‘capital market fraud, money laundering and diversion of funds’, as scandalous, misleading and unfortunate.

“The EFCC sensational October 12 appeal to members of the public to furnish them with information on Mr. Ibru’s whereabouts creates an unfortunate impression that Mr. Ibru is on the run.

“The facts of the matter are at variance with the impression created by the EFCC’s public notice.

The truth of the matter is that the EFCC as recently as July 19, 2016 invited Mr. Ibru for an interview on July 25.

“Mr. Ibru replied through the law firm Babalakin and co. that he would not be able to honour the invitation until his planned return in the first week of November 2016 as he was undergoing medical treatment.

“The law firm in the said response stressed that as their client ‘is a law abiding citizen who has no interest in fooling the administration of justice. We assure you that he will appear before your commission as soon as he has recovered from his illness and returned to Nigeria’.