France Seeks to Establish Presence in Sokoto – Envoy

France has announced its decision to make its presence felt in Sokoto State as part of its plans to be more visible in the North.

The European nation’s ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

“We have visible presence in the South of Nigeria and Abuja, but very minimal visibility in the North. So I’m here in Sokoto, a very historical city and state, to listen to you and explore how best we can work together for the progress of our peoples,” the envoy stated.

He also said the emergence of Boko Haram terrorist group played an important role in strengthening of ties between Nigeria and France, the envoy said.

According to a statement issued by Imam Imam, Tambuwal’s spokesman, Gauer said the relationship between the two countries has improved greatly in the last couple of years.

“We were good friends in the past, but the outbreak of the Boko Haram conflict has brought our two country countries closer. We understood the need to present a united front in order to enhance regional stability and improve global peace.

“It may interest you to note that Nigeria is our biggest trading partner in Africa. Your country is an important in global politics and we are encouraging our companies to come here in invest.

In his remarks, Tambuwal commended the efforts of the French government in bringing together Nigeria’s neighbours to establish the multinational joint task force, a move that ensured a coordinated onslaught against Boko Haram.

He urged the Ambassador to expand French investment to Sokoto, saying the state has abundant opportunity in agriculture and mining.

“We are willing and ready to work closely with your investors to develop our agricultural and mining sectors. We intend to make use of French technology in the preservation of onions. We also believe that we have enough tomato, wheat and sesame for French market.

“Sokoto is calm and peaceful, we have very accommodating populace and I want to assure you that should you decide to invest here, the return in your investment will be positive,” the Governor added.