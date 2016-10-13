FG Releases Names of Freed Chibok Girls

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu gave the names of the freed girls as:

1. Mary Usman Bulama

2. Jummai John

3. Blessing Abana

4. Lugwa Sanda

5. Comfort Habila

6. Maryam Basheer

7. Comfort Amos

8. Glory Mainta

9. Saratu Emannuel

10. Deborah Ja’afaru

11. Rahab Ibrahim

12. Helen Musa

13. Maryamu Lawan

14. Rebecca Ibrahim

15. Asabe Goni

16. Deborah Andrawus

17. Agnes Gapani

18. Saratu Markus

19. Glory Dama

20. Pindah Nuhu

21. Rebecca Mallam‎