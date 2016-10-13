FG Flags Off Independent Power Projects for Nigerian 40 Federal Varsities

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The Federal Government in conjunction with the German Energy Partnership Project on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, formally flagged off its independent power supply initiative to all the 40 federal universities in the country with the ground-breaking ceremony of a 10-mega watts solar power plant at the University of Ibadan.

In attendance at the ground-breaking ceremony were dignitaries from all walks of life including the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr. Bernard Schlagheck; the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole who is also the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan; the sitting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka; as well as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeogungunniso I, among others.

Performing the ceremony on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Ajibode Extension location of the University of Ibadan, the Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Gozie Anwukah described the event as “an historic occasion in the life of the University and of our nation” adding that it is in line with the national energy policy.

“That the project is commencing at the University of Ibadan should not surprise anyone. This is where the story of University education in Nigeria started,” the Minister stated adding that the fact that UI, with its huge staff and student population had necessitated a corresponding high energy requirement which is in the region of 6 to 8 mega watts.