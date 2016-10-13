FG Drums Support for Squash

As part of efforts to develop sports, Nigerians must invest in lesser sports like squash rather than leave everything to the government.

This assertion was made by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Solomon Dalung, during the finals of the zonal Secondary School Squash Competition for Under-19 Boys and Girls which took place in Minna, Niger State.

The Minister who spoke through the Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr. Patrick Uwagbale, said sports, squash in particular, is not all about running about chasing balls but more about building mental capabilities of the players.

He commended the sponsor of the championship, Alhaji Adamu Erena, Niger State Squash Association, the state ministry of youth and sports development and others who have contributed to the development of sports in the zone, even as he called on others to emulate the sponsor as government alone cannot develop sports.

“The zone is happy with you, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is happy with you. We have also seen your enthusiasm for squash which will not only improve mental abilities but for self sustainability”, the Minister said.

The President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is concerned about the well-being of Nigerian youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow, hence the need for all stakeholders to invest in sports development to keep youths away from crime.

Also speaking , President Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), Adamu Erena said the two-day championship was organised for discovering hidden talents that could represent Nigeria at the highest levels.

Erena who was recently elected Vice-president Squash Africa (North) said he is worried that many well-to-do Nigerians do not invest on human resources that can guarantee sustainable development.

Kwara State emerged winners in both Boys and Girls single and team events, followed by the host, Niger state. Certificates were also awarded to all the participating north-central states.