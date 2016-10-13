FG Confirms Release of Chibok Girls

Says rescue outcome of negotiations with Red Cross, Swiss Government

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

After Twitter had gone agog, the official spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, took to the same platform to confirm the news, to the delight of many and the disbelief of many doubting Thomases.

In a series of tweets he said, “It is confirmed that 21 of the missing Chibok girls have been released and are in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

“The release of the girls, in a limited number, is the outcome of negotiations between the administration and the Boko Haram,

brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government. The negotiations will continue.

“The President welcomes the release of the girls but cautioned Nigerians to be mindful of the fact that more than 30,000 fellow citizens were killed via terrorism.

“Malam LAWAL (DSS Boss, Lawal Daura) wants the girls to have some rest, with all of them very tired coming out of the process before he hands them over to the Vice President.”

On their part, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, who have been in the forefront of the campaign for the release of the girls, while expressing their joy at the rescue, said they were waiting for a comprehensive report.

They said, “The Nigerian government has confirmed the return of 21 of our #ChibokGirls. We are extremely delighted and grateful as we await the names.”