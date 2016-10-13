Etisalat U-15 Regional Play-offs Kick off in Ibadan

The race for tickets to the Lagos national finals of the Season Three of the Etisalat U-15 School Cup Football Competition started at the Ibadan Centre with several matches decided inside the main bowl of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba and Wesley College Playing Ground, Elekuro.

Seven teams are featuring in the regional qualifiers at the Ibadan Centre. They include host Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Osun States.

In the opening matches for Group A played at the Wesley College, Lagos overcame their Ogun State counterparts with a 2-1 victory while host state, Oyo pipped Osun by a lone goal.

In the Group B matches played inside main bowl of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Edo was awarded maximum points and goals after walking over the Delta team which was yet to report to Camp.

In the second group B match, Ondo was drubbed 5-2 by Ekiti.

24 schools will be featuring in the other regional qualifying matches to be hosted consecutively at the Ilorin Township Stadium, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu and Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna between October 18 and November 4, 2016.

The national champion will win a cash prize of N2 million educational award while its players will go home with N50,000 each.

The second-placed team will go home with N1 million with the players pocketing extra N30,000 each while the third-place winner will have the sum of N750,000.00 for its efforts with its players receiving N20,000.00 each.