Etisalat Boosts Customer Experience with 4G LTE

Emma Okonji

Etisalat has launched its mobile 4G Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) service into the Nigerian market. The Chief Executive Officer, Etisalat Nigeria, Matthew Willsher, who announced the new service roll-out, disclosed that the latest offering demonstrates Etisalat Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to deliver superior customer experience to its subscribers.

“The 4G LTE technology offers our customers increased access to high speed data and quality voice services real time. With the new technology, our customers will enjoy efficient broadband internet and uninterrupted connectivity to clearer voice calls, increased access to online streaming and ultra-high definition videos,” he said.

Willsher revealed further that the Etisalat 4G LTE service offers a seamless experience because unlike other GSM networks, Etisalat customers do not have to go through the inconvenience of executing a SIM swap before they can enjoy 4G LTE since all Etisalat SIMs are already LTE enabled. He noted in addition that Etisalat’s 4G LTE network supports the widest range of LTE devices so many subscribers can immediately enjoy the benefits of LTE.

Speaking on the significance of the new service, Willsher said the launch of the latest service was an important milestone for both Etisalat and the telecommunication industry in Nigeria because the benefits of the new 4G LTE which include clearer voice calls, increased access to faster and qualitative internet service and great value for money, are fundamental to achieving inclusion in the fast-growing global digital economy.

“We are in a knowledge-based economy and more than ever before, efficient telecommunication is being globally acknowledged as an enabler of economic and social growth. For us at Etisalat, our passion is to be at the forefront of promoting a vibrant economy for Nigeria by leading the digital revolution. Hence, the 4G LTE service that we have just launched reaffirms our commitment to this cause,” Willsher added.

He was delighted that the launch of the 4G LTE service would significantly impact the achievement of the objectives of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan which amongst other things seeks to promote pervasive broadband deployment and increased broadband adoption and usage as a major enabler of national economic development.