Business HiLights Online News Channel Goes Live

Emma Okonji

A new online news channel, Business HiLights, has gone live in Lagos.

A product of Business HiLight Limited, the news gateway was put together by a group of veteran business journalists, who have reported key sectors of the economy over the years to redefine online business reportage for the interest of the economy.

Explaining the idea behind the introduction of the medium during the launch, founder and pioneer Editor of Nigeria Business HiLights, Stan Okenwa said: “Business Hilights (BH) is an online news channel conceptualized and structured to report and track on a daily basis; latest developments in critical business sectors to serve as a one stop news gateway for governments, foreign and indigenous investors.”

Okenwa, formally a senior editorial staff of Daily Champion Newspapers doubles as the current Vice President of Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA) and foundation Exco member of Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON).

Within his over 15 years of journalism, he has reported other major sectors of the economy including Capital/ Money Market, Property, Transportation, Industry and others.

Explaining more on the categories coming with the site, he said: “The value added site has seven categories made of key sectors of the economy and are updated regularly to serve the Nigerian business communities in making key decisions and taking strategic business steps.”

“The site tracks daily business headline news in critical categories including ICT, SMEs, Energy, Banking/Investments, Transportation, Industry and Business Interview/Opinion.