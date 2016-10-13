Brazil Goes Top, Argentina Stunned

2018 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Brazil powered to the top of the table in South America’s 2018 World Cup qualifying race on Tuesday with a victory over Venezuela as Argentina suffered a shock defeat at home to Paraguay.

Goals from Manchester City teenager Gabriel Jesus and Chelsea’s Willian secured a 2-0 win over Venezuela in a match interrupted by a lengthy floodlight failure that plunged Merida’s Estadio Metropolitano into darkness.

The victory was Brazil’s fourth consecutive win of the qualifying campaign and left the five-time world champions on top of the standings with 21 points after 10 games.

The win was the latest evidence of Brazil’s resurgence under new coach Tite, who took over following the sacking of Dunga in June after the Selecao’s Copa America Centenario flop.

It is the first time since qualifying began that Brazil have led the standings, and the team look firmly on course to maintain their record of never having failed to qualify for a World Cup.