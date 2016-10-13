Boko Haram: France Collaborated with Nigeria to Ensure Regional Stability, Says Envoy

By Mohammed Aminu

The Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, on Thursday said the emergence of the Boko Haram terrorist group played an important role in strengthening the relationship between Nigeria and France.

He made the remark when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the Government House, Sokoto.

Gauer noted that the relationship between the two countries has improved greatly in the last couple of years.

“We were good friends in the past, but the outbreak of the Boko Haram conflict has brought our two countries closer.

“We understood the need to present a united front in order to enhance regional stability and improve global peace.

“It may interest you to note that Nigeria is our biggest trading partner in Africa. Your country is very important in global politics and we are encouraging our companies to come here to invest.

“We have visible presence in the South of Nigeria and Abuja, but very minimal visibility in the North. So I’m here in Sokoto, a very historical city and state, to listen to you and explore how best we can work together for the progress of our people,” the envoy stated.