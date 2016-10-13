BBOG Lauds, Charges FG to Make Security of Remaining Girls Top Priority

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the release of the 21 Chibok girls, 913 days after they were kidnapped by the Boko Haram sect, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, who have been at the forefront of the campaign for the release of the girls, on Thursday expressed their joy at the regaining of their freedom.

In a statement signed by the duo of Aisha Yesufu and Oby Ezekwesili, the group said, “The Nigerian government has confirmed the return of 21 of our ChibokGirls. We are extremely delighted and grateful as we await the names.

“We welcome reports from the Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, of the negotiated release of 21 of our abducted #ChibokGirls today.

“This wonderful development confirms what we have always known about the capacity of our goverment to rescue our #ChibokGirls.

“While awaiting further details, we take this opportunity to salute the work of our security services at the front lines – the commitment, resilience and tireless efforts of our members of the Multi-national Joint Task Force and the civilian JTF.

“We also thank the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Swiss government and all negotiators involved in securing the release.

“Following this development, we trust that our government will continue to work to keep the safety, security, and well-being of the other girls a high priority.

“We further urge the international community to continue to support our government’s effort to rescue all other abducted Nigerians, so that parents, the Chibok community, the nation, and the world can finally put an end to this nightmare once and for all.”

Still speaking afterwards, Ezekwesili took to her Twitter handle @obyezeks and wrote, “I can only weep, right now. You know that kind of cry that is a mix of multiple emotions. Lord, some of our girls are back!

“As we @BBOG_Nigeria wait for FG and #ChibokParents identification of our 21 #ChibokGirls, Thank you Lord. Thank you @MBuhari (President Muhammadu Buhari’s Twitter handle).

“It is 4am in California and I can no longer sleep. Join me in singing the words of Psalm126…When the Lord turned again the captivity.

“DAY913 of OUR #ChibokGirls.

We, @BBOG_Nigeria so thank our soldiers in the frontline of battle. You have given and keep giving so much sacrifice.

“With tears of unspeakable joy at the release of 21 of our #ChibokGirls, we cry out and use them as a point -of-contact for the rest 197.

“We, @BBOG_Nigeria have endlessly hoped against hope. Today is 898 DAYS of daily advocacy for our #ChibokGirls, since our April30, March2014.”