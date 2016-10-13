Abiru Urges Lenders to Promote Financial Literacy

The Group Managing Director/CEO, Skye Bank Plc, Tokunbo Abiru wednesday urged banks to continuously improve the level of financial literacy among the youths.

Speaking at the Bankers’ Committee meeting in Lagos, the bank chief said the committee unanimously agreed that the banking industry should act in unity to ensure that financial education is promoted in schools across the six geopolitical zones.

He said the committee agreed that each of the commercial banks take at least, two schools in each of the six geopolitical zones.

“Part of what we discussed was the need to continuously improve on financial literacy. And one of the resolutions is for the entire industry to act as one, to play an active role in the forthcoming World Savings Day Celebration on October 30,” Abiru said.

He explained that part of the role of the banks was to ensure that each of the banks take on at least, two public schools in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country. “We suggested that at least 12 public schools will be taken up by each bank for this years’ event,” he said.