21 Chibok Girls Abducted by Boko Haram Found

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

No fewer than 21 girls of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, who were abducted in the dead of the night two years ago by the Boko Haram sect have reportedly been found.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters this Thursday, the girls were handed over to the Federal Government after they were picked up by a military helicopter from Banki area of Borno state, where they were dropped off earlier in the day.

For now, it is not clear under what conditions the girls were released, neither were their identities revealed.

When contacted by THISDAY, military sources promised to find out.

The freedom of the 21 girls came barely a day after the global celebration of the Day of the Girl Child.

  • lord vuga

    Hmmmm……una sure?????? According to the article they were picked up by a military helicopter, yet military “sources” are not aware but are yet to find out. NA WA OOO!!!

    • J. Ayefu

      calm down and be optimistic.

  • Dunu Anselm

    I am happy for them and their families. I only hope this is not the usual APC propaganda stunt. Moreover I hope the girls will still have the presence of mind to let us into how they were abducted. There are a lot that misses the eye in that abduction saga.