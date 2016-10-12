Three Shiites kills, Two Policemen Sustained Injuries in Katsina

46 sect members arrested

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Katsina

Katsina State police command has confirmed that three Shiites’ members have been killed; two policemen also sustained injuries when the sect members attempted to attack the area command of the police in Funtua town of Katsina state during the procession.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Usman Abdullahi, told reporters in Funtua town on Wednesday when he visited the town that the policemen arrested 46 members of the sect during the incident.

He said the Shiites confronted the police area command in the town with the aim of attacking the personnel on duty, stating that the police repelled the attack and fired several canisters of teargas to disperse them.

Abdullahi said the Shiite members also took away the corpse of one of the three dead persons, while police discovered the two dead bodies after the incident, along with other sophisticated weapons.