Sokoto Partners UNICEF on N1.1bn Water Projects in 7 LGAs

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to finance some water projects in seven local government areas of the state at the cost of N1.1 billion.

Speaking with journalists in Sokoto Wednesday,the state Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, said the state government would contribute N400 million while UNICEF N715 million.

He explained that the partnership between the state government and UNICEF was in the area of water and sanitation especially in guinea worm endemic areas.

Tureta disclosed that the project would be carried out in seven local government councils for the duration of three years.

The Commissioner insisted that the seven local government areas were selected based on certain criteria.

“As you are aware, before selecting a local government area, we identified areas that are having problem in terms of malnutrition, trachoma and sanitation.

“We expect to include more local government areas in this scheme making it a total number of 14 councils next year,” he said.