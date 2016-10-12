Shiites Clash with Kano Youths

“Police rescue females from the attack

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, on Wednesday met an angry mob in Kano with many sustaining machete wounds as they were violently attacked by the mob when they came out for a procession in defiance of a Police order.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 1:10 pm at Abbatoir area of Kofar Mazugal en route to Abdullahi Bayero mosque popularly known as Fagge Mosque when the angry youths chased the Shiites away from their procession toward the mosque where they normally convene before going round the Kano city for procession.

It was learnt that members of the Islamic group normally convened at Fagge Mosque which is the centre for their activities and blocked schools and markets around the area, which angered a number of people.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident learnt that some angry youths came out with dangerous weapons, including machetes, sticks and knives, in order to attack the Shiite members who, on sighting the mob, took to their heels.

It was also observed that a high number of armed policemen have been drafted to all nooks and crannies of the state and there was also the presence of hundreds of policemen at the mosque who barricaded the entrance of the worship centre.

However, the quick intervention of the policemen deployed to the area prevented what would have been a bloody class between the sect members and the angry youths.

Police spokesman in Kano, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the incident, stating that it happened around the abbatoir area when members of the sect blocked some schools and markets around the place.