Osinbajo: Buhari’s Friends Won’t be Spared in Anti-graft War

With the clampdown on corrupt judges in the judiciary making the waves, Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo, said yesterday that in order to ensure that the Nigerian society is completely purged of corruption, the anti-graft war would be holistic, warning that even the political associates and friends of President Muhammadu Buhari would not be spared.

Osinbajo who reiterated that the president has a zero tolerance for corruption, stresed that he would never cover for his friends.

The vice president spoke during an interview at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said: “The major drain on the country’s resources. No one would be spared in the fight against corruption because, even the close friends of the president know that they will not be spared; he will not cover for them. Fighting corruption is a priority.”

Osinbajo also spoke on the 200,000 unemployed graduates had been selected to be engaged by the federal government under the N-power Jobs Programme, adding that this was in fulfillment of campaign promises of the administration.

“We expect that before the end of the month, we will engage 200,000 out of the 500,000 unemployed graduates the Buhari administration plans to hire in the N-Power Jobs Programme,” he said.