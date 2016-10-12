Ondo Poll: PDP, APC Pick Running Mates

James Sowole in Akure

After much politicking and political calculations, the two leading political parties for the November Gubernatorial Election for Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced running mates for their candidates.

While the PDP chose the former Commissioner for Information in the state, John Ola Mafo as running mate to Mr Eyitayo Jegede SAN, the APC named a former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Agboola Ajayi as running mate to Mr Rotimi Akeredolu SAN.

The two political parties had submitted names of their deputy governorship candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the deadline for such exercise expired yesterday.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ondo State, Mr. Banji Okunomo, who disclosed the choice of Mafo, said the credentials of the candidate qualified him for the position.

According to Okunomo, the decision to pick Mafo was taken by the highest decision body of the PDP in Ondo State.

“At the highest decision making body of Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party today, the PDP resolved on the choice of Ola Mafo as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party.

“The party took this far reaching decision after considering all factors that would lead to its victory at the poll.”