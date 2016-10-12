Lagos to Shut 10,427 Unregistered Private Schools

Says only 4,573 schools are duly registered

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday disclosed that no fewer than 10,427 private schools were operating in different parts of the state without approval, warning that if would shut them if they failed to comply with the required conditions.

The state government also revealed that of the 15,000 private schools currently operating in the state, only 4,573 complied with the state’s school standard practice and other stipulated regulations.

The deputy governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, disclosed this at a meeting with the Deputy Head of Regional Operations, Department for International Development (DFID), Mr. Ben Nicholson, in her office at Alausa.

She said the state government was committed to the ongoing enumeration and registration of all private schools operating in the state, saying the exercise became imperative to standardise the operation of private schools.

Adebule explained that the purpose of enumerating and registering all private schools was “to ensure that they have government approvals and complied with the stipulated regulations and standards.”

She added that the exercise “is aimed at ensuring that all pupils have equal access to quality education irrespective of whether they attend private or public schools. Already, we are making efforts to get all private schools registered.