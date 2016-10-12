Kidnapped Students, Teachers Not Assaulted by Abductors – Victims

As police trail kidnappers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Following the release of the two kidnapped students of Government Model College, Igbonla, Epe, Lagos, their vice principal and teacher, late Tuesday night by their abductors, THISDAY on Wednesday gathered that they were not assaulted or molested in any way.

Although one of the students was a female, she was also not assaulted by the gang; rather, her ill health facilitated their early release from captivity.

One of the male victims, while recounting their ordeal, said, “We were not assaulted by the kidnappers. They treated us nicely. They did not beat us.

“We thought they were going to rape the only female among us, but they did not. When she fell sick, they treated her with some drugs and it was because of her that the kidnappers released us on time.”

One of the fathers, Mr Oluwafemi Adebisi, who corroborated their claim, said, “My son Isaac told me the same thing that they were not molested by the kidnappers.

“But that their fear was that of health challenges and crossfire with the police. I received the kidnap of the victim, including my son with rude shock and since then, my family has been disorganised.

“I was not staying in Epe but my wife and I relocated to Epe ever since the bad news. I thank God when I was called by 12 am today to inform me that the victims have been released. When I arrived the school, I saw my son alive.

“I was not afraid that something sinister may happen to neither Issac nor other victims. I have been praying along side with many other people and I have the assurance that they would come out alive. God has really done it.”

On whether they paid any ransom he said, “Let’s not talk of ransom, I did not pay any. I don’t whether anyone paid but I did not pay. My joy is that my son and others are hale and hearty.

“I want to thank the Lagos State Government and the police for the roles they played while the victims were in captivity. I want them to provide adequate security for schools within riverine areas.”