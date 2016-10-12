I’m Hale and Hearty, Not Ill or Flown Abroad – Okowa

Charges journalists on responsible media practice

By Omon-Julius Onabu

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that he is not critically ill or flown abroad for medical attention as has been widely reported by a section of the media, particularly online news publication and the social media.

Okowa also wondered why some media practitioners would take delight in peddling rumour or publishing rumour without making any effort to verify information given to them even by mischief makers.

The governor spoke at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, during the morning prayer session on Wednesday, which was attended by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, top government officials and political aides as well as some members of the public.

Sporting a deep grey caftan with light grey stripes and black shoes to match, Okowa joined the congregation to clap, dance and sing praises to God during the morning prayer session at the chapel.

Okowa, who thanked God for His guidance and protection always, however, advised media practitioners to imbibe the culture of responsible journalism, which demands adherence to journalistic ethics including thorough investigation of issues and information before publishing.

He said that the “blatant falsehood” published by a section of the social and even mainstream media suggesting that he collapsed and was flown