Bayelsa Teachers Divided over Continued Strike

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Striking primary and secondary school teachers in Bayelsa state remained divided on Wednesday over whether to continue the ongoing strike declared by their union leaders last month.

While the state chapter chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Kalama Toinpre, insisted on going on with the sit-at-home action, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has called on all teachers in the state to resume duty immediately.

Mr Oyinemi Ebredeni, the chairman of ASUSS, Bayelsa State chapter, on Wednesday called on the secondary school teachers to resume work , assuring them that the government had pledged to comply with the demand of the teachers.

But the government assured them of prompt payment of their salaries and allowances and appealed to them to call off the strike.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Markson Fefegha, gave the assurance during a one day workshop on the preparation of monthly payment vouchers and nominal rolls held at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall,Yenagoa.