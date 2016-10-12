8 Killed, 15 Imjured in Maiduguri Explosion

A total of eight persons lost their lives and 15 injured in the explosion that occurred early this Wednesday morning at Muna motor park, Maiduguri, Borno State, according to a .Press release issued by Sani Datti of National Emergency Management Agency.

It said the rescue team of NEMA promptly responded to the incident and evacuated the injured persons and the bodies of the dead victims to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and Borno State Specialist Hospital.

The explosion occurred outside the park, located on the outskirts of the town and is used by motorists that carry passengers to the Dikwa, Gamboru Ngala axis of the state, Datti said..

He added that the Injured persons taken to the hospitals were presently being attended to and that security had been beefed up at the scene of the explosion.