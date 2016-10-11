Reddington Hospital Appoints UK Surgeon as Group Medical Director

Martines Ifijeh

As part of efforts to intensify its leadership role in the healthcare industry in Nigeria, the board of Reddington Hospital has appointed a United Kingdom-trained Consultant General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr. Olutunde Lalude, as its Group Medical Director and Head of Surgery with effect from October 1, 2016.

Lalude, who was appointed because of his wealth of experience in the healthcare space globally, is a highly experienced consultant colorectal, general and laparoscopic surgeon with over 25 years of experience practicing in the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. He trained in general and colorectal surgery in the UK and is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in addition to which he holds the UK intercollegiate fellowship in General Surgery.

Lalude was appointed consultant colorectal, general and laparoscopic surgeon to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex in 2004. He specialises in colorectal and general surgery with a particular interest in cholecystectomy and treatment of hernias, bowel diseases, gall bladder conditions, disorders of the rectum and anus including hemorrhoids. He is also a highly experienced Laparoscopic Surgeon (keyhole surgery) and an accomplished Endoscopist with special interest in Colonoscopy.

He has held several senior clinical leadership positions in the UK including Clinical Director, Head of Department of Surgery, Lead clinician for colorectal surgery, colorectal multidisciplinary team Lead at Princess Alexandra Hospital Essex. He has a particular interest in enhanced recovery following surgery and achieved the distinction of having the second lowest hospital stay after bowel surgery in England as determined by reducinglengthofstay.org, based at UCLH in London.

He has been extensively involved in medical education with responsibility for students from Barts and the London Medical School, higher surgical trainees from the London deanery and international surgical fellows. He has published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at scientific conferences in Europe and the United States.

According to the hospital management board, Lalude brings his tremendous wealth of experience in the UK to the Reddington group and would be an invaluable asset in driving a new patient safety and quality improvement focus for the hospital as Group Medical Director in addition to his role as lead consultant colorectal surgeon and head of general surgery.