‘NESH is Passionate About Promoting Entrepreneurship’

Olaseni Durojaiye

An initiative that would further deepen entrepreneurial pursuit and entrepreneurship in the country while at the same time encouraging government at the state level to put in place infrastructures that will improve ease of doing business in the various states has been born with the introduction of Nigeria Entrepreneurship Summit and Honours (NESH).

NESH which fashioned as a result oriented action based knowledge share and advocacy initiative will also monitor high impact projects initiated by entrepreneurs with a view to encourage timely completion and annually review government policies as they affect businesses operating in the country and entrepreneurs.

It is also conceived to offer a live hub and build an online platform through NESH TV. This will be dedicated to entrepreneurs by offering advice, business case studies, news and analysis.

Also, in recognition of the role mentoring to the success of entrepreneurial endeavours, the initiators have also incorporated NESH NXT into the concept. NESH NXT which is targeted at young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 will groom and encourage young Nigerians with entrepreneurial spirit. This, according to promoters of NESH would afford the young entrepreneurs the opportunity of learning business skills from successful entrepreneurs via mentoring and reading about their success stories.

Speaking during a media interactive session to formally announce NESH, the initiator, Emeka Ugwu-Uju, stated that “NESH as currently planned will consist of a result and action based summit” adding that it would be rounded off with a gala night during which notable entrepreneurs would be honoured for their contributions to national development through their entrepreneurial works.

Highpoints of NESH, according to Ugwu-Uju will include “A presentation in plenary on the state of the Nigerian economy from January 2016 to date. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion comprising panelists made up of entrepreneurs and policy makers. The objective is to ascertain policies that are working as planned and those that have failed and need to be discarded. Also there could be suggestions of workable policies by the entrepreneurs.

“There will also be roundtable discussion on some sectors of the economy by entrepreneurs and public sector managers. It is designed to help ascertain rules and regulations that need to be fine-tuned or discarded if found to be counterproductive. The discussion will also look at how to improve the enabling environment for Nigerian entrepreneurs in oil and gas, Agriculture, Transportation including air, rail, road and water; Industry-ICT-Power and Taxation.