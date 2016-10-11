Lawmaker Commences Evacuation of Huge Refuse in Owerri

Amby Uneze in Owerri

A federal legislator representing Owerri Federal Constituency, Hon. Francis Ezenwa Onyewuchi, has commenced the evacuation of the heap of refuse dumped in front of the Owerri main market along the popular Douglas road, Owerri capital of Imo State.

Onyewuchi who also the raised alarm over the possible outbreak of epidemics in the state arising from the three months old refuse heep condemned the attitude of the state government over the issue.

The state government had abandoned the refuse heap to serve as a punishment to Owerri indigenes over their refusal to allow government relocate their ancestral market Ekeukwu Owerri which remained their identity as a people.

Onyewuchi who on a visit to the sorry site monday, ordered the commencement of the evacuation of the refuse with pay loader caterpillars and trucks.

Addressing journalists at the site, the lawmaker berated the state government’s refusal to evacuate the refuse for the past three months, an incident he felt could cause uncontrollable epidemic to people. While he vowed to inform the Ministers of Health and Environment, he promised that effort would be made to let President Muhammud Buhari know that Imo people have been sentenced to death by their Governor Rochas Okorocha.

He said his intervention was to find solution to the issue so that Imo people would not die of the epidemics.

The lawmaker said his intention was not to fight anybody but rather to ensure that the right of people to live is not abused by anybody.

He urged the governor to rise up to the challenges of governance to the people of the state and not to punish the people.