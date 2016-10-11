Kano APC Crisis: Committee Endorses Sack of Kwakwanso’s Men

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Loyalists of the immediate former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso, risk losing out in the brewing conflict over the control of the party structures in the state.

The crisis in the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), which arose from the face-off involving the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Senator Kwakwanso later spilled over, leading to the suspension of the state chairman and Organising Secretary.

Speaking while submitting the report of the fact-finding committee, the chairman, Senator Mohammed Magoro, said that the state executive followed due process in suspension of the two state officers.

He said that the three-man fact-finding committee was set up in September through a letter signed by National Vice chairman Northwest.

On the outcome of its investigation, Magoro said that its findings confirmed that the state chapter acted within its powers to appoint replacements in acting capacity.

“In accordance with the party’s constitution, the Kano state executive followed due process in suspension of the two state officers,” he said.