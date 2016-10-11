Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Sues for Contempt Proceedings against AGF, DSS

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has sued for contempt proceedings following the failure of the federal government, and its relevant agencies , to give effect to an Order made by Justice Adeniyi Ademola of an Abuja Federal High Court, which had ordered the unconditional release of the pro-Biafran agitator.

This is coming as Justice Ademola and other men of the Bench who were arrested at the weekend by the Department of State Services (DSS), are still being detained.

Kanu through his lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, monday formally initiated before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja for the committal of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Director General of DSS for non-execution of the court order dated December 17, 2015.

He recalled that during the pendency of the three-count information filed before the Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse Zone 2, against Kanu by the DSS, and after the said Court had granted him bail, the DSS surreptitiously routed to the Federal High Court where they obtained an order from Justice Ademola to detain Kanu for another period of 90 days, pursuant to relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

This order, he noted, was obtained exparte after the Court was erroneously made to believe that the DSS was investigating terrorism offences against Nnamdi Kanu.

He also noted that Justice Ademola was among the judges who were harassed by the DSS in wee hours of Saturday, October 8.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the Justices including Ademola, are still being held by the security outfit in their facility at the DSS Abuja headquarters.

The Nigerian Secret Police had promised to arraign the concerned Justices but are yet to do so with plans on the way to expand the scope of their arrest and further investigation of judges.

Even though DSS gave no specific reason for his arrest, the agency in a briefing however, said investigation on the arrested judges began due to their extravagant lifestyles.

“The service action is in line with its core mandate, as we have been monitoring the expensive and luxurious lifestyle of some of these judges as well as complaints from the concerned public over judgement obtained fraudulently on the basis of money paid,” the DSS said.

Kanu in the contempt proceedings, reminded that after hearing a motion on notice praying the Court to set aside the exparte order made on the November 10, 2015 together with the Counter Affidavit filed by the DSS, His Lordship made an order setting aside the order he made exparte.

He stressed that upon the exparte order being vacated by the court, it proceeded to direct the DSS, in clear and unequivocal terms, “to release Kanu unconditionally, an order which was served on the DSS the same day it was made.”

“However, DSS failed, refused and/or neglected to obey the order directing the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, apparently due to reasons best known to them, which has no justification under any law.

“Few days after the order was made, President Muhammadu Buhari, during a presidential media chat, said that Nnamdi Kanu cannot be granted bail by any Court in Nigeria,” he said.

Further speaking on the issue, Ejiofor said: “The order made on the 17 th day of December, 2015 sby His Lordship, Hon. Justice A.F.A. Ademola, directing the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu was served on the State Security Services that same day the order was made.”

“This extra judicial pronouncement by the Executive had continued to influence the direction of Nnamdi Kanu’s political trial, as part of the reasons given by the President during this Presidential media chat was quoted by the trial Court, as constituting the grounds militating against Nnamdi kanu’s freedom, while delivering Ruling on his bail application,” Ejiofor said.

“It is of elementary knowledge that an order of Court is a law, which must be obeyed by all and sundry, including all institutions of Government. It is the law that Orders of the Court no matter how it looks must be obeyed. But the anti-democratic forces have continued to treat with disdain and levity, positive orders of the Court granted in favour of Nnamdi kanu, particularly in his politically orchestrated trial,” Ejiofor said.

According to Ejiofor, the Order made by Justice Ademola directing the unconditional release of IPOB leader has not been obeyed by the relevant Institutions of Government affected by that order.