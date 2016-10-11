Air Force Destroys Boko Haram Logistic Base in Sambisa Forest

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully struck a number of Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) locations, including their logistics bases, within the Sambisa Forest in Borno State Nigeria.in the past one week.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said in a statement on Tuesday that the air interdiction missions were conducted day and night using a combination of combat platforms comprising F-7Ni fighter aircraft, Alpha jets and Mi-24V helicopter gunship.

He said the latest air strikes against the BHTs are fallouts of ‘Operation Forest Storm’ launched by the NAF on October 2, 2016 to further degrade the capability of the BHT elements within the Sambisa general area in order to create the enabling environment for the ground forces to continue their operation.

He stated that from Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), it appears the insurgents are low on logistics as no vehicle was seen moving.

Famuyiwa further said, Battle Damage Assessment showed that the entire operation was a success even as human intelligence confirmed that a number of the insurgents were killed.