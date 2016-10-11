Protesters Vandalise Dangote Cement Factory in Ethiopia

Protesters have attacked and vandalised Nigerian and African richest man, Aliko Dangote’s cement factory in Oromiya, one of the nine ethnically-based regional states of Ethiopia.

However, Ethiopia has accused elements in Eritrea and other countries of fanning the crisis in the country that culminated in the burning of the factories owned by Dangote and other foreign investors.

In a statement monday Ethiopia accused elements in Eritrea, Egypt and other states of arming, training and funding groups which it blames for a wave of protests and violence in regions around its capital, Addis Ababa.

The protesters, according to AFP, attacked and vandalised Dangote Cement factory with vehicles and machinery at the firm’s plant in Oromiya.

Other firms attacked are: FV SeleQt BV – the Dutch firm’s 300-hectare vegetable farm and warehouse in Oromiya were plundered. AfricaJUICE BV – the Dutch firm’s factory in Oromiya was partially destroyed.

* Saygin Dima Textile – a third of the Turkish firm’s factory in Oromiya was burned down and three vehicles destroyed.

* BMET Energy Telecom Industry and Trade LLC – the Turkish cable firm’s factory was damaged in Oromiya.

* Esmeralda Farms BV of the Netherlands, Italian owned-Alfano Fiori, Indian firm Fontana Flowers Plc, and others operated and owned by investors from Israel, Belgium and the Middle East were destroyed or partially damaged in the Amhara region.

The government declared a state of emergency last Sunday after more than a year of unrest in Oromiya and Amhara regions, where protesters say the government has trampled on their rights in pursuit of industrial development.

The protesters accused government of grabbing their land.