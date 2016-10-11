12 Arrested in A’ Ibom for Alleged Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Others

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has vowed to make it hot with criminals in the state during the ember period, warning that no form of criminality would be condoled in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Murtala Mani, gave the warning on Tuesday while parading twelve suspected criminals for kidnappings, armed robbery, theft, rape and cultism.

.

He said the suspects were found with locally made firearms – one long double barrel gun, three locally made pistols, two cartridges, seven sophisticated mobile phones and charms.

Mani, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Cordelia Nwawe, disclosed that two young men who specialize in the removal of solar energy batteries on the streets of the state have been arrested.

Again, he said a young man, Mathew Atsenga, 27, from Konshisha local government area of Benue state who collected his friend’s vehicle to drive only to sell it to a buyer in Makurdi local government areas of Benue State, Daniel Usuk, aged 45, has been arrested with the buyer.