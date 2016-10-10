Police Recover N14.7m from 9 Suspected Kidnappers of CBN Gov’s Wife

Suspects including 2 soldiers shared N54m used as bait

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, exhibited N14,725,000, two Honda cars, one Audi car and one AK 47 magazine and two cartridges from the nine suspected kidnappers of Mrs Margaret Emiefele and her three aides

Among the nine suspects paraded are two serving Lance Corporals: Musa Maidabra and Edwin George, and Ernest Anthony Uduefe, a dismissed soldier.

The others are: Mohammed Abubakar-gang leader, Mohammed Musa, Mohammed Sule, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Aliyu Musa and Mohammed Yusuf.

Briefing the media in Abuja on behalf of the IG, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Donald Awunah, said ransom is sometimes used as a bait or bargaining chip to save the lives of victims, which is primary to security operatives.