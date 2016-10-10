NFPL Wike Rewards Rivers Utd with Cash and Trip to Madrid 

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has rewarded players and officials of Rivers United FC following their impressive feat in the just concluded Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

United finished the season in second place with 60 points from 36 matches as they secured a place in the 2017 CAF Champions League.

Impressed with the feat, Governor Wike announced that players and members of the management will receive financial rewards for a good display in their maiden season with the club in the Nigerian top flight.

“You have done well and we (the Rivers State Government) would have done more if you had won the league title.

“Each of the players and every member of the management team will receive N500,000 while the technical manager, Stanley Eguma will receive N1million ,,” Governor Wike said at a grand reception/dinner at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt to honour the team.

The Governor said the financial reward was aimed at appreciating the effort of the team and also motivating them ahead of the upcoming season.

Governor Wike also approved for immediate release, a brand new Luxurious Bus for the club while members of the Rivers United will receive a brand new Coaster Bus.

The Governor also announced that the team will prepare for the 2017 CAF Champions League in Madrid, Spain.

Governor Wike, a Real Madrid CF fan, explained that the move was geared towards exposing the team to state-of-the-art facilities and international exposure ahead of their maiden expedition in Africa’s premier club competition.

“I want Rivers United to win the 2017 CAF Champions League title and to facilitate this, I want to see that our boys are exposed by going for their training outside the country.

“The team will go to Madrid because Real Madrid has a culture of winning titles on a consistent basis.

“We are proud of you and will do everything to equip you for the CAF Champions League,” Governor Wike said at a grand reception/dinner in honour of the team at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

