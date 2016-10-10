Don’t Go to Hostile Environment for Study, FG Tells Nigerian Students

As Foundation Offers 29 Nigerian Turkey returnees scholarships

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As the population of Nigerians seeking better education outside the shores of Nigeria continue to be on the rise, the Federal Government has sounded a note of warning to intended overseas students to avoid going to areas considered as ‘hostile environments’.

The government also called on Nigerians to patronize the nation’s tertiary institutions, noting that they compete favourably with their counterparts abroad.

The warning which was given by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, may not be unconnected with the plight of some Nigerian students in Turkey recently.

She was speaking on Monday when a delegation from Nigerian Turkish Internal Colleges (NITC) Foundation paid her a courtesy call in Abuja.

She said, “You really do not need to be going to hostile environment. The students that are there don’t need to worry but those going need to worry. You can go abroad to study but don’t go to a hostile environment’.