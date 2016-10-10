Boko Haram: Navy Commences Deployment of Troops to Lake Chad Naval Post

Senator Iroegbu and Nosa Enobhayisobo in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has finally commenced the deployment of its personnel and other logistics to Lake Chad Basin naval post to effectively counter the activities of Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements in the maritime area.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of the 2016 CNS Strategic Directive 2, at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

Ibas revealed that the “movement of the advance party to protect Nigeria’s territorial interest on the Lake, bordering Nigeria’s and countries in the Sahel region commenced last month”.

“And it will interest you to know that the NN has commence deployment to Lake Chad Basin to help fight Maritime Crime related Issues arising around its environs. This signals the presence of the NN that area,” he said.

According the CNS, the establishment of the Maritime outpost ushers in the presence of the Navy in the region, not only because of counter terrorism operations, but to also safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He noted that the Nigerian Navy has the responsibility to ensure the protection and safety of the Maritime.

He said: “The participation of special boat services to counter insurgency operations, and to make sure that the Boko-Haram terrorist are ramped out of that place”