Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Sues for Contempt Proceedings against AGF, DSS

As Justice Ademola, others still detained by DSS

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has sued for contempt proceedings following the failure of the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to give effect to an order made by Justice Adeniyi Ademola of an Abuja Federal High Court, which had ordered the unconditional release of the pro-Biafran agitator.

This is coming as Justice Ademola and other men of the Bench who were arrested at the weekend by the Department of State Services (DSS) are still being detained.

Kanu, through his lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Monday formally initiated before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, a process for the committal of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Director General of DSS for non-execution of the court order dated December 17, 2015.

He recalled that during the pendency of the three count information filed before the Chief Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 2, against Kanu by the DSS, and after the said Court had granted him bail, the DSS surreptitiously routed to the Federal High Court where they obtained an order from Justice Ademola to detain Kanu for another period of 90 days, pursuant to relevant sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.