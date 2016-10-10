1960Bet Set to Revolutionize Sports Betting

Foremost betting firm, 1960Bet, is set to launch Cash Out (Full and Partial), a game-changing innovation expected to revolutionize sports betting in Nigeria.

According to CEO 1960Bet, Dotun Adegbile, Cash Out is a crucial product that the modern day bettor needs to have access to, as it puts the decision-making power firmly in the hands of the punters, giving them the power to settle their bets before the games are ended.

“What this means is that if their bet is going well they can through Cash Out take their profit there and then. If things aren’t quite going according to their plan they can equally use Cash Out and limit their losses,” Adegbile said.

“These Cash Out offers will be available for all sports and betting options types. Singles and accumulator bets are also eligible for Cash Out and it will be available online, on mobiles and customers can still Cash Out in-shop. Cash Out offers cut across Pre-Game and Live Games, with no qualifying odds conditions attached.

Adegbile also explained how the new innovation would benefit punters.

“Let’s assume that a punter makes a five-team accumulator bet of N500 for the weekend’s football matches: two Premier League games on Saturday, two La Liga games on Sunday and one Bundesliga game on Monday night. If all five selections win, I stand to win N50,000.

“If the first two selections are successful and the Sunday bets also come in, the punter is left with his Monday night selection. If the team the punter backed takes an early 1-0 lead in the game, then a few minutes later, they concede a penalty, have their goalkeeper sent off as a result and the opposition team converts the penalty to level 1-1.

“With the game poised all square, he is now at a significant disadvantage. Now would be a great time for the punter to consider cashing out his bet. By doing this, he will be giving himself a return on the bet, whereas if he leaves the bet to run to a natural conclusion, the odds are that his Monday night selection might lose and he will be left with nothing.”